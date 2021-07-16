DA Gascón names his Chief Deputy District Attorney

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Friday announced the appointment of veteran prosecutor Sharon Woo to serve as his Chief Deputy District Attorney.

“I am very pleased to welcome Sharon to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, where she will help me realize the criminal justice reforms that I promised voters,” Gascón said. “She is an accomplished attorney with a proven record of leading change.”

In her new position, Woo will assist the District Attorney with the day-to-day operations of the nation’s largest local prosecutorial office.

“I want to thank Interim Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Iniguez for his leadership over the past seven months,” Gascón said. “Joseph helped me implement a series of office policies that reflect the will of the people of Los Angeles County. He will continue to play a vital role in my administration in his next executive management assignment.”

Prior to joining the office, Woo served as the chief of operations for the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, where she worked with the California Department of Justice and provided oversight for more than 270 collaborative reform initiatives recommended by the U.S. Department of Justice, assessing necessary policing improvements in various areas, including use of force, bias, community policing practices and accountability.

Woo served as Chief Deputy of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for eight years, implementing policies, including the elimination of cash bail, dismissal of prior cannabis convictions and reduction of felony convictions in accordance with voter-approved Proposition 47.

During her 21 years as an assistant San Francisco district attorney, Woo also served as chief of the Criminal Division, as an Assistant District Attorney prosecuting community violence and as a managing attorney who led the narcotics and domestic violence trial teams.

After earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law, Woo began her legal career as a deputy district attorney in Santa Clara County.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.]

