“This is Our Shot, Palmdale!” poster contest winners announced

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the winners of its poster contest as part of the This is Our Shot, Palmdale! vaccine campaign.

The first place winner is Miguel Chavez, followed by Chelsea Williams in second, and Ambernai Todd in third. The top three winners were awarded gift cards in the amount of $100 (1st Prize), $75 (2nd Prize) and $50 (3rd Prize). All participating artists received a certificate of achievement at the July 13 Palmdale City Council Meeting.

The contest was open to anyone 16 years and older. The submitted posters featured original artwork conveying the importance of individual and public health and providing a unique perspective on how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted the community through a positive and personal way.

“According to the CDC, adults ages 18 to 39 have the lowest vaccination rate at 34%,” said Palmdale’s Communications Specialist Armin Gomez, who coordinated the project. “Increasing that number significantly is critical to protecting our community from infection and preventing viral mutations. Seeing so many of our young artists send powerful messages for vaccinations is very heartening and will hopefully encourage their peers who may be hesitant about the vaccine.”

The original artwork will be featured on the Palmdale’s social media platforms in hopes of encouraging people to get vaccinated.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–