Stephania Vela is Palmdale’s grand prize Wellbeing Survey winner

PALMDALE – Stephania Vela is the grand prize winner in the city of Palmdale’s Wellbeing Survey contest.

For taking part in the survey, Vela won a $500 gift card. Palmdale residents still have time to take the survey that will provide valuable information that will be used to help the newly formed Wellbeing Coalition work together to create robust solutions to the health and economic challenges facing the community. The Coalition will focus on mental health, homelessness, and other challenges the region faces with greater vision and vitality.

The survey is available at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Survey in English and Spanish. It is centered around questions that address social, economic, and mental health issues. Participants will also receive a free wellbeing evaluation after completing the survey.

“By taking just a few minutes of your time, you will help the Coalition develop solutions to ongoing challenges facing your community,” said Assistant to the City Manager Nardy Lopez.

The city of Palmdale is also recruiting people from around the Antelope Valley to participate in a six-month Certification in Applied Positive Psychology program that pairs wellbeing science as a strategy for local leaders and groups to work together on robust solutions to the health and economic challenges facing the community. Selected participants will be the first members of the regional Wellbeing Coalition. There are 50 spots available. The classes will run from August through January. Details and applications are available at www.thewellbeinglab.com/capp-av .

Results from the survey will be presented to the community via multiple in-person and virtual events at dates and times to be announced.

“If your organization is interested in hosting one of our in-person or virtual presentations, please contact me at 661-267-5177 or nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org,” Lopez said.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

