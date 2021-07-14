Palmdale City Library to host Harry Potter birthday bash

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Harry Potter Birthday Bash on Friday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The festivities will include representatives from all four Hogwarts houses, take-home bags with wizarding activities, and door prizes. It will also celebrate the end of the Library’s summer reading program. Kids, teens, and adults who have completed the program will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

“Calling all wizards and muggles! Come celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with us at the Library,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “We are so excited to show off our Hogwarts pride.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear either muggle or wizard attire. “This is a nice way to cap off our summer reading program, celebrating all of our community members that participated and earned badges and prizes,” Smith said.

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

