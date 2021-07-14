DA Gascón issues first PSA on immigration consultant scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released his first public service announcement Wednesday warning people about immigration scams.

“Immigrants play a profound role in shaping the character of life in Los Angeles County,” Gascón said. “As someone who came to this country at age 13, I know the vulnerabilities of our newest residents, particularly those who do not speak English.”

“I am committed to stopping crimes that target our immigrant communities by making sure that all residents of Los Angeles County have the information they need to recognize and avoid deceptive and illegal practices before they become crime victims,” Gascón said.

In Los Angeles County, the number of immigration scam complaints almost doubled, from 147 complaints in 2017 to 279 complaints in 2018.

“These kinds of financial crimes carry even more devastating consequences in some communities,” Gascón said. “They not only cheat unassuming immigrants of their hard-earned cash but also endanger their immigration status by promising legal services that are not delivered.”

In response to recent cases involving this scam, Gascón urges residents to make informed decisions when securing immigration services. He provides specific tips in English and Spanish in his PSA alerting members of the public to the immigration consultant scam.

The PSA is available in 15-, 30- and 60- second formats (see below).

To report immigration and other kinds of fraud, call the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at 800-593-8222.

