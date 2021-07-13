TreeCircus coming to Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host an informative and educational TreeCircus Virtual Assembly Program for students in kindergarten through sixth and their parents on Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Marie Kerr Recreation Center, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Admission is free. Interested persons should register at www.cityofpalmdale.org/treecircus.

The TreeCircus program will consist of a 30-minute recorded show followed by a live streamed meet and greet. Educator Timmy Womick and naturalist Grayson Keating will explain tree biology and urban forestry in a way that students of all ages find engaging and inspiring. There will also be special appearances from Treetures Professor Arbor E. Tum and Vinca Veinstein, the Britton Fund, Inc.’s “tree” search scientists. Treetures are whimsical characters that guide children through discovery activities that are developmentally appropriate and scientifically accurate.

After the virtual presentation by TreeCircus, Palmdale’s Landscape Inspector Evan Armstrong, a certified arborist, will discuss the many benefits of urban forestry and the number and variety of trees found in Palmdale. The presentation will conclude with a walk through the park to discuss the specific trees on site and a chance to explore a forestry truck.

“This program recognizes and emphasizes that trees are a vital resource to our community and serve as an important link with nature for California’s residents,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “We’re thrilled to present this free learning adventure for our students and their parents that’s packed with fun and valuable information.”

For more information, call Laura Rice at 661-267-5905 or email lrice@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

