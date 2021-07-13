Palmdale Water District to hold ‘Customer Appreciation Day’ on July 22

PALMDALE – To thank customers for their patience and understanding during the lobby closure prompted by the pandemic, Palmdale Water District will host a Customer Appreciation Day.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the PWD office, located at 2029 East Avenue Q in Palmdale. Customers are invited to visit the PWD office during the event to receive free water-saving tools, including a 7-quart water bucket, a hose nozzle, a low-flow showerhead, a faucet aerator and a desert plant guide.

There also will be refreshments provided by Palmdale-based Refi Snacks.

“We want to celebrate our wonderful customers who were extraordinary during the 15 months our lobby was closed,” said Customer Care Supervisor Tara Rosati. “They understood our need to keep everyone safe and found alternate ways to pay their bills and take care of business. We are truly grateful and want to show our appreciation.”

PWD closed its lobby in March of 2020 when the global pandemic was declared. It reopened in June of 2020 only for customers who made appointments online. Last week, the lobby was fully opened to the public for all in-person services.

Those attending the Customer Appreciation Day on July 22 will also be helping PWD celebrate its 103rd anniversary. On

July 22, 1918, Palmdale Irrigation District was formed. The primary focus was providing irrigation water to farmers. Its name was later changed to Palmdale Water District.

Today, PWD has more than 27,000 service connections, and supplies clean, affordable water to more than 126,000 people in Palmdale and a few unincorporated areas of Antelope Valley. For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

