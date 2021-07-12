CHSRA, Palmdale announce partnership to advance Palmdale station planning

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has entered into an agreement with the city of Palmdale to supply matching funds for a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. If awarded, the grant will support completion of the city’s Station Implementation Master Plan.

The Authority is requesting a $1.35 million RAISE grant to fund development of the Master Plan for the integrated, multimodal future Palmdale high-speed rail station. The RAISE funding would enable the Authority, in close collaboration with the city of Palmdale, to advance conceptual design of a world-class rail and transit center in downtown Palmdale.

“We are committed to bringing clean, electrified high-speed rail to Southern California,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We are actively working with our local partners on projects such as this, aimed at bringing short and long-term benefits to millions of Californians. High-speed rail service was always envisioned by voters to connect riders across Southern California and statewide – this partnership is another step in making that happen.”

The Palmdale Station will serve as a connection point for California high-speed rail, Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and Brightline West, creating a seamless connection between California high-speed rail and Brightline’s planned high-speed rail service to Las Vegas via Palmdale. Multiple agencies, including Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority, and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, are collaborating on the station.

“This future station will be a transformative development in North Los Angeles County,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The Master Plan is a key steppingstone toward defining and delivering a world-class rail center. We will significantly boost ridership and provide for viable transit alternative to the current two-hour automobile commute, transforming mobility options for equity-focused communities and future commuters alike.”

“This is a huge step forward in improving transportation connectivity between the Antelope Valley and the Central Valley which will boost economic vitality both locally and statewide,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Furthermore, the project will integrate with other modes of transportation which will mitigate traffic congestion, manage efficient movement of people through and in-between urban centers, and protect our environment through reduced carbon emissions and healthier air quality.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the availability of RAISE funding in April, with applications evaluated on criteria that include safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation and partnership .

The Authority’s Phase 1 high-speed rail system will connect San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim. The project is currently under active construction in the Central Valley along 119 miles at 35 different construction sites with an average of 1,100 workers daily. For more on construction progress, visit www.buildhsr.com.

[Information via news release from the California High-Speed Rail Authority.]

–