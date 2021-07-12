America’s Job Center in Palmdale to hold Class A truck driver recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment event for Class A truck drivers on Thursday, July 15, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Positions are for a local route in Lancaster. Registration is available at https://class_a_truckdriver.eventbrite.com.

Requirements and qualifications include having a class C Driver’s license, being age 21 or over, possessing a clean driving record, having some driving experience, and passing the DOT physical and drug screening.

Candidates must have the ability to load their truck, lift up to 50 pounds, and be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email DSantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

