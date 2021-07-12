36 arrested, 5 for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – Five motorists were arrested for driving under the influence and 31 people were arrested for various other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on eastbound Avenue J near 8th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

577 vehicles were contacted.

Five individuals were arrested for DUI.

Five individuals were arrested for other criminal charges, which included driving without an ignition interlock device, possession of narcotics, and a felony DUI warrant.

26 drivers were arrested/cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI checkpoints throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

