26-hour freeway and road closure scheduled for Lancaster

LANCASTER – There will be a 26-hour freeway and road closure in Lancaster this weekend to allow Southern California Edison to replace a pole located on the 14 Freeway and Avenue J.

The closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 18, on Avenue J, eastbound from 25th Street West to 20th Street West, according to a news release from the city of Lancaster.

During the closure, SCE will be installing two tubular steel poles on West Avenue J and Highway 14 using two cranes. One crane will be on the east side of Highway 14 and one crane will be on the west side of Highway 14. The work will also require aerial wire being transferred across Highway 14.

The staging of cranes and other required safety equipment will have the following impact on local traffic in Lancaster:

Vehicle traffic will be delayed on eastbound Avenue J and will be reduced to just one travel lane. Motorists should avoid using this route, if possible.

To ensure safety during construction, there will be sidewalk, lane, road, and alley closures.

Crew members will use appropriate traffic control signs and flags.

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted to enable crews to access poles and equipment.

Temporary no parking areas will be enforced by local law enforcement.

There may be noise associated with the construction, as heavy equipment (i.e. cranes) will be used.

For crews to work safely, SCE will be scheduling temporary power outages during construction. In these cases, SCE will notify customers by phone, text, email, and mail at least 72 hours prior to the outage. Residents are advised to look out for additional communications from SCE and PAR Electric providing notification of specific construction activities. These could be additional letters, door hangers, or posted signs.

Though this project is an SCE capital project and they are responsible for the work, the city of Lancaster is benefiting from the ongoing Avenue J project by not having to pay for the relocation of three transmission poles. This is a cost-saving for the city of $385,000.

For questions concerning construction activity, contact Construction Coordinator Richie Wilson at 760‐445‐6504 or email rwilson@proeservices.com. For questions concerning electrical outages, contact Southern California Edison at 888‐759‐6056 or visit SCE.com/outage.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

