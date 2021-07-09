Animal rights group, USC settle lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – An organization that claims USC abuses animals in its research has settled a lawsuit it filed against the university.

Lawyers for Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed court papers this week with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin stating that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.

In its suit brought in June 2019, the organization alleged that documents it obtained show USC routinely violates its mandatory research protocols, as well as applicable animal welfare laws and regulations.

The complaint further alleged that USC “claims it achieves the highest ethical standards in its research … but privately, USC has a pattern and practice of subjecting animals to needless suffering and unnecessary cruelty.”

USC researchers killed baby animals by placing them in a carcass-disposal freezer while still alive, performed unauthorized surgeries and injections on animals, withheld post-operative care and failed to euthanize in a timely manner animals languishing with ulcerated tumors, according to the suit.

University lawyers argued in their court papers that Stop Animal Exploitation Now lacked standing to bring the case and that it should have been dismissed.

–