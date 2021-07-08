One killed, one injured in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – Two men were shot in Palmdale Thursday, one fatally, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 11:55 a.m. Thursday, July 8, on the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, according to a scant news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Both victims were transported to a local area hospital. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second male victim is in unknown condition,” the news release states.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was released Thursday.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.

