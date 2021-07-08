Artists sought to create public art piece for Rancho Vista Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is seeking an artist or a group of artists to create a kinetic sculptural piece that will be permanently displayed in the new Rancho Vista Park within the therapeutic wellness garden/meditation space as part of the city’s ongoing public art program.

“We’re excited to present this opportunity to artists to create a piece of art that’s reflective of our area and the context of the space it will occupy in the park,” said Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “To embrace the breezes that are common to the Antelope Valley, we’re looking for a kinetic sculpture that has moving parts activated by the wind. While we’re not looking for any particular theme, the art should be in harmony with the context of the therapeutic wellness garden/meditation space.”

The kinetic sculpture must be an original design and be family friendly and suitable for viewing by all ages. The sculpture can be of any medium, but artists should consider structural and surface soundness and materials that can withstand outside and uncovered weather conditions as well as inherent resistance to theft and vandalism.

Artists will be required to outline in their proposal their history with the material as well as suggested maintenance schedule. A $25,000 honorarium will be provided for the selected artwork.

For details and to submit an application, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/kineticsculpture .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–