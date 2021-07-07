Los Angeles County residents can receive free 24/7 mental health care services online on iPrevail through a partnership announced Wednesday between the mental health resources provider and the county’s Department of Mental Health.
Residents can sign up at lacounty.iprevail.com to access mental health programs, community support groups, on-demand coaching from trained peer specialists, and lessons to improve wellbeing. The site will perform a location check to ensure that the person is in the area, and then the user can take a short assessment before tapping into the resources.
The health department said iPrevail’s approach is backed by clinical research and designed to help people navigate anxiety, depression, stress, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges. The service is confidential and secure, and more than 220,000 people have used the site, according to iPrevail.
“The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is deeply committed to the wellbeing of County residents by providing strategic solutions that foster connection through top-quality care,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of LACDMH. “This new partnership with iPrevail aligns with our efforts to strengthen communities and expands upon the ways we’re able to engage our diverse population of county residents wherever they are in their health journeys.”
The department said it hopes the service will help people recover from stress related to the pandemic, racial injustice and other challenges.
“We’re honored to partner with LACDMH to bring iPrevail to LA County residents and support mental health for all,” said Richard Gengler, CEO of iPrevail. “We share the county’s dedication to offering forward-thinking, effective and accessible resources that offer individuals a pathway to build resilience and strengthen their health.”
2 comments for "L.A. County partners with iPrevail to offer free mental health services"
Gonzo says
Just what the doctor ordered!
Wonderful, much needed opportunity for our whacked-out democrat friends here at the AVTimes, free psychological analysis, and mental therapy, to learn to adjust and live with the horrible symptoms of their lifelong TRS affliction (e.g., Trump Derangement Syndrome).
It only afflicts communists; it only afflicts national socialist democrats. There is no vaccine. There is no cure. But, now, thanks to L.A. County mental health, there is help.
God bless, best wishes to our democrat friends. Not much they can do about your butt rash. We sincerely hope this helps.
Tim Scott says
lololol…is this supposed to be one of those “epic burns”?
Good to see mental health issues being taken seriously.