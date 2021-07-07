DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, July 9, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of this checkpoint is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

During the checkpoint, deputies will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect to face fines, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses upwards of $13,500, as well as possible jail time.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

