Canines can keep cool at Palmdale’s Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host three Keeping Canines Cool with Pools events at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

The events are free and open to the public.

The water fun for local four-legged friends will take place on Friday, July 9, and Friday, July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pop-up dog pools will be provided in both the small and large dog areas. Music, treats, and water fun will all be part of these events.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., the dog days of summer will come to an end with an End of Summer Splash. Park staff will bring dog pools, host fun dog games, and provide some yummy treats.

Yellen Dog Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Yellen Park

Developed in 2017, the 12.5-acre Yellen Park is located at 5100 East Avenue S next to Buena Vista Elementary school. The park’s amenities include the Yellen Dog park, with separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allows canines to socialize freely and make new dog friends, and covered picnic tables in each dog enclosure; a multipurpose field, adventure playground area with a zipline, fitness station, covered picnic areas, benches, and restrooms.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

