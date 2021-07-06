LANCASTER -Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives Tuesday released an image of a recently captured burglary suspect and they’re calling on the community for more information.
“Our detectives are seeking any potential victims of crimes, specifically burglaries, near the area of 60th Street West and Avenue J-8, between Wednesday June 30, 2021 and Thursday July 1, 2021,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The person pictured in the bulletin was arrested for allegedly committing crimes in the area and our detectives want to ensure all victims come forward.”
If you are a victim or have any information, contact detectives Tanner or Keesee at 661-948-8466.
3 comments for "Lancaster detectives nab suspected burglar, additional victims sought"
Attempt to Locate says
Maria or Morgan?
Crime 101 says
Hey future criminal kids of America. This is a prime example of a half ass job at committing a crime. She had the mask on, but was too damn lazy to throw on the hood of her jacket to hide the rest of her face, which is most likely why she got caught so quick. The judge should add a few extra years for being stupid.
David G says
I think for this critter an immediate execution is appropriate….just string the POS up..