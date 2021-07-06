Lancaster detectives nab suspected burglar, additional victims sought

LANCASTER -Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives Tuesday released an image of a recently captured burglary suspect and they’re calling on the community for more information.

“Our detectives are seeking any potential victims of crimes, specifically burglaries, near the area of 60th Street West and Avenue J-8, between Wednesday June 30, 2021 and Thursday July 1, 2021,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The person pictured in the bulletin was arrested for allegedly committing crimes in the area and our detectives want to ensure all victims come forward.”

If you are a victim or have any information, contact detectives Tanner or Keesee at 661-948-8466.