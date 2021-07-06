Artists sought for sixth annual “Generations” juried art exhibit

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in the sixth annual “Generations” juried art contest and exhibition.

“Generations” is open to artists of all ages and there is no fee to enter. Interested persons may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/generations2021.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 5.

Artwork will be selected by a panel of community members. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 55 years and older, 18 through 54, and 17 years and younger.

Selected artists will be notified by Aug. 9 if their art has been accepted.

The exhibit will begin with a free reception on Aug. 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at both Legacy Commons for Active Seniors and The Palmdale Playhouse. Live music and light refreshments will be provided.

The winners will be announced at the Palmdale Playhouse at 7:30 pm.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

