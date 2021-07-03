Palmdale teacher pleads no contest to sex with student, victim suing school district

PALMDALE – A former teacher at a high school in Palmdale is facing seven years and four months in state prison in connection with his no contest plea to unlawful sexual intercourse with a student, who is now suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg, now 54, pleaded no contest on June 30 to three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count each of oral copulation of a minor under 16 and lewd or lascivious act with a minor 14 or 15, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Faaborg had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old female student in 2019 while he was a teacher at Pete Knight High School, according to prosecutors.

Faaborg was arrested in February 2020 at his home in Palmdale and originally charged with 17 felony counts. In connection with his five-count plea arrangement, Faaborg will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The female student is suing Faaborg, Knight High School Vice Principal Michael Ybarra, and the Antelope Valley Union High School District. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligent supervision, sexual battery, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It requests a jury trial and seeks unspecific damages.

According to the lawsuit, Faaborg was allowed to be alone with the plaintiff on school premises during the entire course of “Saturday School,” and Faaborg provided Vodka, Vape and marijuana to the plaintiff. Once the plaintiff was intoxicated, Faaborg sexually abused the plaintiff in her inebriated state, the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint alleges that Ybarra saw Faaborg and the plaintiff alone in Faaborg’s office on several occasions, but failed to take any action to protect the plaintiff.

The sexual abuse was brought to light after the plaintiff made multiple calls to a suicide hotline in January of 2020, prompting law enforcement to visit the plaintiff’s home. During the subsequent law enforcement investigation, Faaborg was removed from the school and then arrested at his home in February of 2020, according to the complaint.

“How could the actions of Anthony Faaborg occur under the watchful eyes of the authorities at William J. Knight High School and Antelope Valley Unified School District? How safe are our kids in the schools?” the plaintiff’s attorney, Samuel Ogbogu, said via email. “This lawsuit is brought to hold Anthony Faaborg and Antelope Valley Union High School District accountable for their actions and/ or failure to protect and supervise children under their care.”

Ogbogu is appealing to the public for information on any similar conduct involving Faaborg. Residents who wish to provide information can contact the Law Offices of Samuel Ogbogu at 213-624-1500 or sogboguinclaw@aol.com.

Faaborg is due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing on July 22.

