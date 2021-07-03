Driver, 65, killed in Palmdale collision

PALMDALE – A 65-year-old man died Friday afternoon in a two vehicle collision in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 2:25 p.m. Friday, July 2, near 30th Street West and Montera Avenue, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate… a white Porsche Cayenne was driving southbound on 30th Street West and collided into a Green Ford Mustang, which was making a left turn onto Montera Avenue from northbound 30th Street West,” the news release states.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Ford Mustang died of his injuries at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was from Palmdale, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The driver of the Porsche Cayenne, a 49-year-old Palmdale man, sustained minor injuries in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. This investigation is ongoing.

–