Palmdale Food Truck Rollout set for July 2

PALMDALE – A new Food Truck Rollout event is happening at the Palmdale Auto Mall from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2.

The event will feature some of the best food trucks in the Antelope Valley — including Birria Hernandez, Filthy’s, Go Fusion n’ Grill, Fresh off the Grill Tacos, Lulu’s Tamales, Carbonara Italian, Kona Ice, and Sweet Spoon Creamery — parked along Auto Vista Drive.

“Bring your family and friends out for a great Friday evening at the Auto Mall where you can enjoy some outstanding food and desserts from local businesses,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“With the booming popularity of food trucks, we’re fortunate to have some incredible ones here in the AV serving up a wide variety of cuisine,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “This is sure to be an evening of fun and flavor.”

“Our #Palmdale Cares initiative continues with an innovative way to enjoy some great local food while supporting local businesses at the same time,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

