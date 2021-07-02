Palmdale announces summer concert series at Amphitheater

PALMDALE – Organizers have announced the lineup for a family-friendly series of concerts happening this summer at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

The Amp will kick off its summer concert series on Saturday, Aug. 14, with Metalachi, the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band, followed by I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Queen Nation, a live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits, preserving the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen, is performing on Friday, Aug. 27.

Stevie Ray Visited, a blues rock show celebrating the life and music of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, performed by Roby Duron, wraps up the season on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Tickets for all concerts are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as grass-festival-style seating is available on a first come, first served basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine.

All performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available on-site, beginning at 5 p.m., credit only, unless sold out in advance. General admission tickets are $15 each. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult, ticket(s) not required. Parking is free.

Bring your own seating, low back chairs or blankets are encouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted. To view complete house rules and guest code of conduct, visit https://www.palmdaleamphitheater.com/.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–