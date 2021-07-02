Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:25 a.m. Friday, July 2, on the 2700 block of West Newgrove Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster deputies received a ‘person with a knife, possible stabbing assault’ call… Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male black, approximately 20-22 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

“There were no witnesses to the actually shooting, however, there were people that were enjoying an afterparty at a residence… [they] may have heard the gunshots and heard a vehicle leaving. However, there is no description of the vehicle at this point,” Lt. Hugo Reynaga told reporters at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is immediately available at this time, Reynaga said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–