Air show coming to Lancaster this fall

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County has reached an agreement to bring the AirDotShow Live Tour to Lancaster this fall, returning an aviation spectacle to the community for the first time in two years, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Friday.

The AirDotShow Live Tour was originally slated to visit six destination cities in 2021, but under this agreement, the organization will extend the tour by one week and host its season finale on October 23-24, at General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster.

The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the event that will also feature the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and many other airshow performers and static displays. The event will be locally identified as the LA Air Show and tickets are on sale now at laairshow.com.

“The return of air shows this spring have been an inspirational and patriotic sign of reopening in communities across America,” Barger said. “I’m pleased that our Antelope Valley community, which is so deeply rooted in aviation, will be able to share in this excitement as we return an air show to Fox Airfield this fall.”

This AirDotShow Live Tour provides an unparalleled, in-person spectator experience and allows a national and global audience the opportunity to virtually attend select destinations through AirDotShow Livestream.

The 2021 AirDotShow Live Tour will visit seven destinations including Cocoa Beach, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Ocean City, Maryland, New York, Orlando, and the season finale in Los Angeles County [Fox Airfield in Lancaster]. For more information on the tour, visit https://air.show/.