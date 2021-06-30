Palmdale celebrating July as ‘Parks and Recreation’ month

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host special fun-filled “Summer Pop-Up” events for families during July at four city parks in celebration of “Parks and Recreation” month.

City staff will host events featuring music, sports ball equipment check outs, and fun and exciting socially distanced activities for all ages.

The “Summer Pop Up” events will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, July 3, at Anaverde Park, 2820 Greenbrier Street

Saturday, July 10, at Joshua Hills Park, 3110 Fairfield Avenue

Saturday, July 17, at Manzanita Heights Park, 431 Mesa Verde Avenue

Saturday, July 24, at Pelona Vista, 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue

“Our fun and energetic Parks and Recreation team will make sure everyone is welcomed and connected to all the great activities we’re offering,” said Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Bring your family out for some safe weekend fun and be sure to share your stories on social media using the hashtag #OurParkAndRecStory.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

