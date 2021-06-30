CHP warns of maximum traffic enforcement during Independence weekend

The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday it will crack down on speeding and other dangerous violations during the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend.

The CHP’s maximum enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. Friday, July 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 5, according to CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

“Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” Ray said. “Motorists will help make everyone’s holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience, and being courteous to other drivers.”

This holiday is expected to be a lot busier than 2020, when the COVID- 19 pandemic kept millions of people at home. Even with fewer people on the roads, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on state roadways last year and 1,317 motorists were arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the CHP.

The CHP will join an effort Friday with state patrols in Washington State and Oregon to enforce speed limits all along Interstate 5. Citations for driving in excess of 100 mph increased 161% from May 2019 to May 2020 and the numbers still exceed pre-pandemic levels.

“Driving responsibly and at a reasonable speed is the best way to help ensure you and your passengers will arrive at your destination safely,” Ray said.

The most recent nationwide data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show one-fourth of traffic fatalities in 2018 were the result of speeding and nearly half (48%) of speeding drivers in passenger vehicles were not using seat belts at the time of the crash.

