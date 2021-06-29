‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks safety tips from the city of Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department is offering the following safety tips for residents who use “Safe and Sane” fireworks in legal areas of the city:

Always read directions and use common sense.

Have an adult present.

Use outdoors only—away from buildings, vehicles, dry grass and other flammable objects.

Light one at a time, then move quickly away.

Keep others at a safe distance.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never alter or take apart fireworks.

Do not give to young children under any circumstances.

Have a bucket of water handy for emergencies and for dousing misfired and spent fireworks.

Never attempt to relight or fix malfunctioning fireworks.

City officials are also urging residents to take the following precautions to keep their pets safe on the Fourth of July:

Keep pets indoors at home in a sheltered, quiet area. Leave a television or radio playing at normal volume to keep pets company.

Consult with a veterinarian before July 4th for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety pets experience during fireworks displays.

Never leave pets outside unattended. In their fear, pets who normally wouldn’t leave the yard may escape and become lost, or become entangled in their chain, risking injury or death.

“Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags so that if they do become lost, they can be returned promptly,” said Public Safety Supervisor Kery German.

Only ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are allowed in Palmdale city limits except for the designated “No Fireworks Zone” where even ‘Safe and Sane’ are illegal at all times. The ‘No Fireworks Zone’ includes the Anaverde housing development and anywhere south of the California Aqueduct, as well as neighborhoods located on the south side of Rancho Vista Boulevard along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8 from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road).

“Our Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org, has an interactive map that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in the ‘No Fireworks Zone’ where ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are NOT allowed,” German said. “Residents may also call [661] 267-5243 and our staff will assist them.”

“Illegal fireworks are not allowed anywhere in Palmdale or in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “These are the type that explode or shoot up in the air and they are dangerous and cause a real threat to life and property,” he added.

“If people are caught using illegal fireworks in Palmdale, they will be facing a $2,500 fine for a first offense, $5,000 for a second offense and $10,000 for a third offense,” Hofbauer added. “If you light it, we’ll write it.”

“Besides, the Fireworks Extravaganza show coming to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on July 4, a collaboration between the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster, will be one of the biggest and most spectacular fireworks show this Valley has ever seen,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “With a show like this, there is absolutely no need and no excuse for anyone to waste their time and money on illegal fireworks that pose a threat to life and property.”

Safe and sane fireworks may only be discharged until 12 p.m. on Monday, July 5. Discharging fireworks before June 28 or after July 5 will subject the violators to fines. To report fireworks anonymously, call 661-267-5234 or report online at https://cityofpalmdale.org/FormCenter/Public-Safety-12/Report-Illegal-Fireworks-66. To report fireworks happening now at a specific address, call the sheriff’s department at 661-272-2400.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

