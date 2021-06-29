Public invited to participate in Palmdale’s upcoming general plan meetings

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to the next in a series of virtual General Plan Advisory Committee and public meetings on policy topics such as housing, safety, health, and public facilities (schools, libraries, recreation).

The next meeting will take place via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 30, and it will cover resilience, sustainability, and climate change. Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks with the General Plan team, ask questions, and provide comments. To register for this meeting, visit Palmdale2045.org.

“Our first meeting was a success and covered topics related to safety, infrastructure and hazards,” said Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton. “We invite the public to weigh in on these important topics as we continue to work on the General Plan, which will serve as a compass for decision-makers and will shape the future of the city.”

The remaining meeting dates and topics are as follows.

Thursday, July 15 – Land use, mobility, and housing – part 1

Wednesday, July 28 – Land use, mobility, and housing – part 2

Thursday, August 5 – Economic development and military readiness

Wednesday, August 11 – Health, environmental justice, equity, parks and public facilities

All meetings will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, and attendees can register and view related information at Palmdale2045.org.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

