Local hosts sought for COVID vaccine clinics

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is seeking businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Antelope Valley that might be interested in partnering with the county to host COVID 19 vaccine clinics.

Churches, community organizations, workplaces, senior residential developments, senior centers, and other related organizations are encouraged to register to host vaccine events, which may be held indoors or outdoors, depending on the site.

Organizations are expected to provide participants, as well as ample space to accommodate a mobile vaccine team and tables and chairs for registration and vaccination. An observation area for those who have received the vaccine is also required. In order to bring a Mobile Vaccination Team to a site, a minimum of 10 participants must sign-up for vaccination.

To register a site, fill out a mobile vaccine interest form at: https://tinyurl.com/y8w4cvhz. The Mobile Vaccine Phone Bank Team will follow up to provide more information. For more information and a list of frequently asked questions related to this effort, visit: tinyurl.com/58w4db68.