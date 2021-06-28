“Walk on Words” winning poem unveiled at Yellen Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Lancaster resident Martha Gregory as the winning entry in the city’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, June 26, at Yellen Park.

As part of the city’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Palmdale Cares” that were no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.

Martha Gregory’s winning poem:

People helping people

Pantries giving food

Parks to visit often

Public art to view

Projects for improvement

Problems being solved

Passions getting rooted

Palmdale gets involved

Honorable mention winners were Randy Bass, Louis Denning, Teresa Epling, Rick Farrell, Mark Ray, Maria Recio, Daniel Valencia, and Dena Williams.

Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:

2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square

2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse

2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park

2015 – “Everyone Has a Story to Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park

2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell, Domenic Massari Park

2018 – Theme : Palmdale History – by Dana Schroer, Palmdale City Library

2019 – Theme: Neighborhoods – by Mike Adams, Courson Park

2020 – Theme: Census 2020: Everyone Counts – by Randy Bass, Yellen Park.

“The #PalmdaleCares program demonstrates the spirit of our community: neighbors helping neighbors, business helping business, and coming together to support one another,” said Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “This year’s poetry contest aimed to capture that spirit and leave the message in the community for people to enjoy for many years to come.”

About the Palmdale’s Public Art Committee

As the city of Palmdale continues to strategize effective methods to increase community engagement, pride and identity, public art emerged as a practical and creative outlet to both engage and inspire the community. The city convened an internal committee with representation from various departments whose public and department objectives best aligned with the mission of public art. The committee reviewed various master plans from a diverse field of communities nationwide and ultimately defined six key focus areas: identity, diversity/inspiration, accessibility, economic impact, design integration, and education. For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–