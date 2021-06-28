Environmental impact report for Palmdale section of high-speed rail line released

PALMDALE – The final environmental impact report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale section of the California high-speed rail system was released Friday by the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The document will be presented to the authority’s Board of Directors for approval during its Aug. 18-19 board meeting.

If approved, the approximately 80-mile Bakersfield to Palmdale project section will be the first high-speed rail segment in Southern California to be environmentally cleared.

The authority released the draft environmental impact report in February 2020 and a revised version in February 2021. The authority’s responses to the comments received during the public review periods are documented in the final report.

“This environmental document is a culmination of thoughtful study and collaboration with partner agencies, city and county leaders, community members, and other stakeholders,” said authority CEO Brian Kelly.

“With this effort, California will have 300 of the 500-mile high- speed rail system environmentally cleared, paving the way for future construction progress into Los Angeles County.”

The final environmental impact report can be found on the authority’s website, hsr.ca.gov/programs/environmental-planning/project-section- environmental-documents-tier-2/bakersfield-to-palmdale-draft-environmental- impact-report-environmental-impact-statement/.