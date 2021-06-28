DACC appoints new deputy director to oversee Lancaster, Palmdale animal care centers

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) has appointed Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations/ Public Safety Division.

In this position, Rodriguez will report to the Chief Deputy Director and will oversee the Palmdale, Lancaster, and Castaic Animal Care Centers. This position will also oversee the department’s Public Safety Division, which includes Emergency Operations, the Major Case Unit, and the Central Case Processing Unit. The North County Deputy Director oversees the enforcement of ordinances governing the licensing, impounding, keeping, adoption, and exhibition of animals in unincorporated county areas as well as the three cities that contract with DACC for animal care and control services in the North Los Angeles County region.

“We are excited to have Raul take on this leadership position for DACC.” says Marcia Mayeda, Director. “Raul’s experience in animal care center operations as well as public service has been exemplary; I know he will be a great asset in leading our North County operations.”

A 23-year veteran of DACC, Rodriguez has worked at or overseen operations at three of DACC’s seven animal care centers, beginning in enforcement services as a license canvasser. He has served on DACC’s management team for the past five years and has been an integral leader in implementing many complex programs of DACC’s, such as the adoption of the Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering model as its operational philosophy. Rodriguez ’s leadership played an important role in the implementation of the department’s newly adopted Managed Intake operating model.

“I’m honored to serve DACC in the capacity of Deputy Director. I look forward to working with our team in fulfilling the department’s mission to protect the people and animals in our communities and placing animals in forever homes.” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a graduate of the USC Price School of Public Policy’s Executive Leadership Development Program, Eagle Leadership’s Leadership Development Program, and the CalAnimals Executive Leadership Certification Program in animal welfare.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]

