CHP DUI checkpoint yields one DUI arrest, 11 citations

LANCASTER – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 11 motorists were cited for license violations at a DUI checkpoint conducted by the California Highway Patrol in the Antelope Valley area this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, to 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 27, on Avenue K east of Elm Avenue in Lancaster, according to CHP Public Information Officer Monique Mischeaux.

The results from the checkpoint are as follows:

1,507 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

522 drivers were screened.

Two sobriety tests were given.

One person was arrested for DUI (alcohol).

11 citations were issued (nine to unlicensed drivers, two for suspended driver’s license).

22 verbal warnings were issued for “driver’s license not in possession.”

Two verbal warnings were issued for “child safety seat.”

The checkpoint was conducted in conjunction with the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF), and the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Lancaster Station provided one sergeant and two deputies. The sheriff’s department also conducted roving patrols in the area of the checkpoint, which yielded five enforcement stops that resulted in four verbal warnings and one citation issued for driving with a suspended license.

