Applications open for Innovative Wellbeing Lab

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is now recruiting people from around the Antelope Valley to participate in a six-month Certification in Applied Positive Psychology program as part of its new Wellbeing Lab, through the City’s Leadership Antelope Valley Initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.

The Wellbeing Lab is a coaching program that pairs wellbeing science as a strategy for local leaders and groups to work together on robust solutions to the health and economic challenges facing the communities they serve.

Participants will agree to a six-month commitment that includes a formal 90-minute class per week and a monthly day-and-a-half class which will lead to a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology (CAPP). Each participant will also design and implement a community impact project applying and implementing some of what they learned within their spheres of influence.

Selected participants will also become the first members of a regional wellbeing coalition. There are 50 spots available. The classes are expected to run from August through January 2022. Applications are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/wellbeing. The cost for the program is $5,500 and scholarships are available.

The program will be led by Louis Alloro and Dr. Talma Schultz. Alloro is a senior fellow at the Center for Advancement of Wellness, while Schultz has extensive experience as an advocate in equity and youth development.

“Wellbeing is our ability to feel good and function effectively and involves learning scientifically informed tools and strategies to navigate the ups and downs of life better,” Alloro said. “By undergoing the training together will bring focus to the mental health, homelessness, and other challenges facing the region with greater vision and vitality.”

“This program is perfect for representatives of business, education, religion, criminal justice, media, healthcare, aerospace, and other parts of community life such as neighbor and grassroots groups, who can learn a common language and set of tools around how we can create more wellbeing in the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“This program has great potential to make huge positive impacts in the Antelope Valley,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “I’m excited to see what will come of this and I encourage anyone who has a heart for this community and a desire to make a real difference to apply.”

“This is a great opportunity for our region to come together and address the critical needs and challenges we face and to work together to build relationships and provide real solutions,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information, please contact Management Analyst Nardy Lopez at 661/267-5177 or nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–