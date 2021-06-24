CHP to hold sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint this Saturday

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint this Saturday, June 26, at an undisclosed location in the Antelope Valley area.

The primary objective of the checkpoint is to ensure the safe passage of motorists on the highways by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of DUI-related accidents and/or prior arrests. Statistics show unlicensed drivers are much more likely to become involved in a fatal traffic collision than licensed drivers, according to the CHP.

“A sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint is an effective and proven tool to deter driving under the influence and remove unlicensed drivers from local highways. They also help raise public awareness of driver safety issues while augmenting regular patrol operations,” CHP officials said in a news release.

The checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol and drug impaired drivers, as well as members of the Antelope Valley CHP senior volunteer program for administrative duties. Officers will be equipped with hand-held blood alcohol testing devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption.

Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint. Drivers who have been drinking, or who exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will be detained for further evaluation and field testing. Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded.

