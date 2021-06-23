Palmdale threatens hefty fines for use of illegal fireworks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is reminding residents that hefty fines will be issued to individuals caught using illegal fireworks within Palmdale city limits. The details of those fines were shared during a press conference held this morning in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

“Illegal fireworks are not allowed anywhere in Palmdale or in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer during the press conference held at City Hall.

“If your firework explodes or shoots up into the air, it’s illegal,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Acting Assistant Fire Chief Tom Stukey. “They are dangerous and present a real threat to life and property.”

“The city has launched our ‘If you light it, we’ll write it’ campaign, and we need your help to catch these offenders,” said Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “If you are caught using illegal fireworks in Palmdale, you will be facing a $2,500 fine for a first offense. The fines grow from there to $5,000 for a second offense and $10,000 for a third offense. We are asking our community to report the use of illegal fireworks with as much detail as possible. When we receive information on a specific address we are placing door hangers as a warning that we are aware and watching.”

“We stand here with the city of Palmdale and the LA County Fire Department reminding people that they could even be charged with a felony for using illegal fireworks,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Captain Ron Shaffer. “The use of illegal fireworks at a specific address or location may be reported by calling the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 272-2400.”

To report the use of illegal fireworks without a specific address or location or the sale of illegal fireworks, contact Code Enforcement at 661-267-5234 or email Code_Enforcement@cityofpalmdale.org or report them online 24/7 at www.cityofpalmdale.org/reportfireworks . All reports can be made anonymously.

As of June 21, nearly 500 lb. of illegal fireworks have been confiscated. A total of one criminal citation and 16 administrative citations with fines have been issued already this year.

Safe and Sane fireworks, clearly labeled with the “Safe and Sane” seal, go on sale in the City of Palmdale at noon on Monday, June 28, through noon on Monday, July 5. “Safe and Sane” fireworks may only be used during the time frame of noon on June 28 through noon on July 5. The use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks outside of this time frame is considered illegal and subject to fines. City officials are reminding residents to only use fireworks where legal and safe. Educational materials and “No Fireworks Zone” maps will be available at each booth.

“Fireworks are not allowed in my neighborhood,” shared Palmdale Councilmember Austin Bishop. “Our city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, has an interactive map that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in the ‘No Fireworks Zone’ where even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are not allowed,” Bishop said.

The city of Palmdale is the only municipality in the Antelope Valley in which “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be legally sold and discharged on private property. However, the housing community Anaverde, all areas south of the California Aqueduct, and locations in the Rancho Vista area are “no fireworks zones” since they are in high-risk fire areas.

The “no fireworks zone” is generally described as the area within the city of Palmdale which lies along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8 from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road).

“Please remember that no fireworks of any kind are allowed in any of the unincorporated areas of LA County,” said Chuck Bostwick, representing County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, “Even those county pockets that are within Palmdale City limits.”

“I want to invite everyone to enjoy the Fireworks Extravaganza that the City of Palmdale and the City of Lancaster have come together to present at the AV Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July,” Hofbauer said. “It really is the safest way to celebrate.”

The Palmdale City Council approved issuing permits for 32 nonprofit organizations to sell Safe and Sane fireworks at its June 1, 2021 meeting. Only nonprofit organizations that have headquarters in Palmdale or have more than 50 percent of their membership residing in Palmdale and have a minimum of 20 members are eligible to apply for fireworks booths. Only one booth is allowed per organization.

The number of booths allowed is calculated at one booth per every 3,000 residents. Based upon current population estimates, a maximum of 52 booths would be allowed to be established in the year 2021, of which 32 have been filled by qualifying organizations.

Organization booths must pass an inspection by the Los Angeles County Fire Department before the Public Safety Division will issue the fireworks permit. Fireworks may be purchased by those who are age 18 and above in the City of Palmdale. Proof of age may be requested for purchase. Thirty-two non-profit organizations were approved for a fireworks booth.

Booth locations and operators

Adorable Baby’s Jump Start, 1301 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (south of Rockin’ Jump Trampoline in parking lot)

American Indian Little League, 39626 10th Street West (south of Applebee’s)

Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, 40130 10th Street West (WalMart parking lot near Dragon Garden)

Antelope Valley Desert Divers, Inc., 5038 West Avenue N

Antelope Valley Youth Athletics, Inc., 1123 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (10th Street West entrance)

Bet-El Casa De Dios, 39700 30th Street West (Marie Kerr Park)

Cornerstone Apostolic Church of Antelope Valley, 3027 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Vons parking lot)

Crosswind Community Church, 41337 10th Street West (church parking lot)

DDE Academy, Inc., 37716 55th Street East (Domenic Massari Park)

Great Commission Community, Dirt lot on the west of Sierra Highway, south of Rancho Vista Boulevard

Highland High School Instrumental Music Booster Club, 2535 East Avenue S (Stater Bros parking lot)

Iglesia Emmanuel Antelope Valley, 2419 East Avenue S (Food 4 Less parking lot)

Kingdom Builders, 856 West Palmdale Boulevard (southeast corner of Palmdale Boulevard and 10th Street West)

Kiwanis Club of Palmdale, 1803 East Palmdale Boulevard (Vallarta parking lot)

Knight High School Wrestling Team Booster Club, 5100 East Avenue S (Yellen Park parking lot)

Littlerock High School Band Boosters, 4644 East Avenue S (southwest corner of Avenue S and 47th Street East)

Marine Corps League, Antelope Valley Detachment 930, 37218 47th Street East (Stater Bros parking lot)

Nueva Vida En Cristo Antelope Valley, 2534 East Avenue S (Del Taco parking lot)

Palmdale Elks Lodge #2027, Dirt lot west of Bank of America at 38203 47th Street East

Palmdale Lions Club, 2049 East Palmdale Boulevard

Palmdale Repertory Theatre, 37140 47th Street East (WalMart parking lot)

Palmdale Vineyard, 41520 10th Street West

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4343 Pearblossom Highway (dirt lot west of 45th Street East)

St. Stephen’s of the Valley Lutheran Church, 38727 Tierra Subida Avenue (Albertson’s parking lot)

The Highland Gridiron Booster Club, 266 East Palmdale Boulevard

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 39940 10th Street West (Sam’s Club parking lot, east of Panda Express)

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy PTSO, 3875 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Neighborhood WalMart parking lot)

True Memories Car Club Charities, 440 East Palmdale Boulevard (parking lot between Vallarta and Chevron)

US Naval Sea Cadets Corps, 39180 10th Street West (parking lot near IHOP)

Victory Outreach, 37419 25th Street East

Water of Life of Antelope Valley, Inc., 39522 10th Street West (parking lot between The Habit and Edible Arrangements)

Word of Life Outreach Ministries, Inc., 5645 East Avenue T (dirt lot north of Avenue T)

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–