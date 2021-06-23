Palmdale accepting applications for Volunteer Hearing Officer

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is accepting applications for the position of Volunteer Hearing Officer.

Hearing Officers conduct hearings and render decisions and judgments on citations for which hearings are requested.

Duties include:

Hearing cases at least one business day per month, with hearings to be scheduled at times determined by City.

Rendering decisions on the contested citations within the times required by the Palmdale Municipal Code.

Performing the necessary research to provide written judgments resolving the issues and making findings supporting the decision.

Remaining independent and unbiased against any party.

Complying with the Palmdale Municipal Code and all relevant state and federal laws in performing duties and rendering decisions.

Interested candidates may apply at https://cityofpalmdale.org/334/Volunteer-Opportunities .

“Our Volunteer Hearing Officers play an important role in our community approach to compliance and provide essential appeal services to our residents,” said Community Programs Manager Trish Jones.

For more information, email Trish Jones at tjones@cityhofpalmdale.org

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

