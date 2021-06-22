L.A. County issues reward in Lancaster fatal shooting

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today offered a $10,000 reward in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old army veteran killed on the doorstep of his cousin’s birthday party in Lancaster.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the fatal shooting of Ismael Zabala. [View the motion here.]

Ismael and his brother Charlie were attending a cousin’s birthday party on Dec. 20, 2020, in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12.

Ismael was fatally shot while standing at the front door of the Lancaster home at about 2:30 a.m. Charlie was also struck by gunfire, but survived.

Ismael had been recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, and Barger said his family was “distraught by this senseless tragedy.”

Investigators identified Oscar Palazuelos and Ervin Alvarez as being involved in the killing. Warrants were issued and Alvarez was subsequently arrested, but Palazuelos remains at large, according to Barger.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Derrick Alfred at 323- 890-5554 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477).

