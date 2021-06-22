LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today offered a $10,000 reward in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old army veteran killed on the doorstep of his cousin’s birthday party in Lancaster.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the fatal shooting of Ismael Zabala. [View the motion here.]
Ismael and his brother Charlie were attending a cousin’s birthday party on Dec. 20, 2020, in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12.
Ismael was fatally shot while standing at the front door of the Lancaster home at about 2:30 a.m. Charlie was also struck by gunfire, but survived.
Ismael had been recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, and Barger said his family was “distraught by this senseless tragedy.”
Investigators identified Oscar Palazuelos and Ervin Alvarez as being involved in the killing. Warrants were issued and Alvarez was subsequently arrested, but Palazuelos remains at large, according to Barger.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Derrick Alfred at 323- 890-5554 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477).
5 comments for "L.A. County issues reward in Lancaster fatal shooting"
Claire says
Ismael Zabala was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Say his name, and know not all humans are named Smith, Richardson, Jones, etc.. “They have fled to Mexico in the past and they will do it again?” I’m sure the commenters are proud to be bigots.
Reward says
From the motion:
“To date, LASD Investigators have not been able to locate Oscar Palazuelos and
believe he knows he is wanted and has gone into hiding.”
Anyone care to take a guess?
Tote says
I wonder if imbeciles ever get tired of saying the same played out old “joke”. Oh a Mexican did a crime, they must be in Mexico huh? haha.
Bob says
It would be a joke if it wasn’t true.
They have fled to Mexico in the past and they will do it again