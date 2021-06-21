Two men fatally shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two men were fatally shot Monday in the Lancaster and a person of interest was detained for questioning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. Monday, June 21, in the 100 Block of East Avenue I, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to Lancaster station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival they located two male Hispanics, approximately 30 years of age, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to their upper torso,” the news release states.

“One victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the other victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” the news release states.

The victims names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

A person of interest was detained for questioning by LASD homicide investigators, according to the sheriff’s department. No further details on the incident were released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

