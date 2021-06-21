Shooting in Lancaster wounds two

LANCASTER – Two people were wounded in a possible gang-related shooting in Lancaster Friday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:50 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the 44100 block of Raven Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting, and they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Lancaster Sheriffs Station told City News Service. Both victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

”We are currently investigating the shooting to determine if it was gang-related,” Marquez said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available. No further information on the shooting was released by the sheriff’s department.

Editor’s note: We will update this article if more information becomes available.

–