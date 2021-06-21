Seven dogs killed in Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER – Seven dogs were killed and five residents displaced when a Lancaster house caught fire Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the 45500 block of 11th Street West, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.

The single-story house was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Rangel said.

Firefighters had the flames out at 10:22 p.m., he said.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed the dogs’ deaths and said the American Red Cross was contacted to aid the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the sheriff’s department, he said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

