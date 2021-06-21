Op-ed: AV teacher demands removal of police from schools

By Barron Gardner
Teacher, AVUHS District
George Floyd’s murder, and the ensuing uprisings across the country, accelerated youth activism in the Antelope Valley. Young people around the valley organized to demand answers in the questionable death of Robert Fuller, and justice for the deaths of Michael Thomas and Terron Boone at the hands of Lancaster Sheriffs. Former AVUHSD students demanded the removal of police from our schools, as we have seen across the country. One year later, we’re still fighting to cancel the contract the school district has with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), and replace it with meaningful support and services for our students.
There is no evidence that the presence of police on school campuses benefits students, nor is there any indication that there is any inherent benefit for high-need students in particular. In the Antelope Valley Union High School District, 18,314 students fall into one of the high-needs categories Local Control Funding Formula identifies (foster youth, low socioeconomic status, or English learners). Local Control Accountability Plans submitted by AVUHSD from 2016 to 2021 show that the district has spent nearly $9 million dollars on a contract with the Sheriff’s Department to provide a deputy on each school campus. The law requires that these funds be used to address the needs of high-needs students by providing targeted support, services and programming specifically designed for their benefit. The LASD contract does not fit this criteria.
The presence of law enforcement on campus is triggering to many of our students, especially given the graphic violence they see on the part of police on social media and that some have seen in their private lives. I’ve had students tell me personal stories through tears about how they and their families have been treated by police in the community. There are stories of police presence triggering and escalating special education students on our campuses, with one being detained outside while his mother waited on campus for 90 minutes before receiving an update on his well-being. One young lady was obviously distraught due to a case of alleged abuse by a teacher and ended up in handcuffs.
What I am proposing is not just the end of the contract with LASD, but a paradigm shift away from policing and reactive policies that target our most vulnerable students. Our students need mental health support, counseling and conflict resolution skills. How can we be prepared to arrest these kids if we have not provided them with the necessary social and emotional support? With the $1.7 million annually that we spend on school policing, we can begin this shift and redirect those dollars to programs that positively affect the development of our students at high risk for arrest, as is being done in Oakland. We have an officer for each campus, but why can’t we replace them with “climate coaches” to mentor students and resolve conflicts, as we see in Los Angeles?
In this time of renewed action around race and equity, both in our district and across the nation, we cannot uphold diversity and equity as values in our district while partnering with a law enforcement agency that remains in blatant violation of those principles. To quote my colleague, and Co-Chair of our Cancel the Contract: Antelope Valley coalition, Beth Cayetano: “Our AV schools are in disrepair and we see Black and Brown students being targeted. The Sheriff’s contract with the district should not be renewed, instead community leaders and students want to see those funds reinvested in school counselors, nurses, librarians, wrap-around services, and after school programs.”
About the author: Barron Gardner is a local advocate and teacher in the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
10 comments for "Op-ed: AV teacher demands removal of police from schools"
Jk says
Defund Public School. Support Vouchers.
Ed says
This is just an extension of the “Defund the Police” idiocy. All the cities that have followed through with that madness have lived to regret it.
Troublemaker says
Sandy Hook and the murders in South Carolina at a church are two prime examples of why we need armed law enforcement on campuses and at events where the public is congregated. A bad cop who is not doing his/her job can be replaced and reassigned, but dozens of school children or 9 church members who are murdered cannot be replaced. Stick with the cops on campus and at public events!
Joe says
Typical liberal socialist school teacher. Half truths, misconstrewed facts, and misleading statements. The two shootings he references are good shootings. In one the crook kidnapped a woman for 6 days and when the Sheriffs tracked him down he started shooting at then. The other crook beat his girlfriend and fought with the Sheriffs and tried to take their gun when they tried to check on her welfare. Society is better off without these violent crooks.
Just the facts ma'am says
I’d like to see a single instance where an armed officer in a school has cost a law abiding student their life.
Are we complaining because they are already on location when it’s been necessary to arrest a student who’s disrupting their class?
Keven Carney says
How could Lancaster maintain the largest Sheriff contract when you remove the school deputies contract from the high school. I am concerned they are working out of the Lancaster station that happens to have highest crime rate in all LA County.
Barney says
Perhaps Barron Gardner should watch a certain comedy sketch by Chris Rock on how to interact with law enforcement.
Parent says
I demand the removal of that teacher…..
Matt says
I’m sure they are listening…….go on……lol.
D'Shawn Wilson says
Laws without law enforcement is straight idiocy. And this is the state of our educators.