More high temps hitting the Antelope Valley

Extreme heat continued to plague the Antelope Valley Friday, continuing a multiple-day heat wave that has brought record-breaking temperatures and prompted calls for residents to conserve energy during peak hours to avoid power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, a record high temperature of 111 degrees was set in Lancaster on Thursday, breaking the old record of 105 set in 1961 and 2017. Palmdale Airport also recorded a record daily high of 109, breaking the old record of 107 set in 1961.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, issued a Flex Alert for 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, calling on residents to voluntarily reduce their power use to ease strain on the system and prevent possible power outages. Residents were urged to avoid using major appliances during the alert, turn off unnecessary lights and set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. The alert will be in effect again from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18.

“High pressure aloft will continue to dominate the weather pattern across southwest California through Saturday,” according to the NWS. “Hot conditions will continue during this time across interior areas. Areas of low clouds will be confined to the coast. A cooling trend is expected over the weekend and into early next week with more extensive night through morning low clouds and fog.”

An excessive heat warning is in place in the Antelope Valley until 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20, predicting continued oppressive heat reaching as high as 111 degrees. Forecasters are urging residents to take precautions to avoid being overcome by the heat.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS advised. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

The Los Angeles County health officer issued a heat alert warning of high temperatures in the Antelope Valley through Sunday. The alert reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with chronic medical conditions.

Public Health officials issued the following recommendations to stay safe during high temperature days:

— Drink plenty of water throughout the day;

— Plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen;

— Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella;

— Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone;

— Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin;

— Check on those at risk, such as those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone; and

— If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly.”

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of free cooling centers. To find a location, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211. Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.

