Brush fire quickly scorches about 350 acres in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, quickly blackening about 350 acres amid triple-digit temperatures and forcing evacuations before crews started to gain the upper hand.

The fire was reported to be at about five acres in size just before 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the area of North 90th Street and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze had grown to about 150 acres by 3:30 p.m., prompting a second-alarm resource request for approximately 200 firefighters, as well as air and ground units, to battle the flames.

Around 3:50 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for residents in the boundaries of West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 80th Street West. Road closures were also put into effect along West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 90th Street West.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced about 4:25 p.m. that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at 349 acres. Crews were set to remain at the scene to douse hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

It was 108 degrees in Lancaster as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Editor’s note: The story has been revised to update the acreage.

–