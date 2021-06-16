Palmdale Water District adopts water management, water shortage plans

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Water District (PWD) Board of Directors voted Monday night to adopt new and updated plans that detail

water supply planning for the future and describe implementation of conservation guidelines.

After a presentation by consultants Kennedy Jenks, the Board approved PWD’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP), 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) and updates to the 2015 UWMP.

The WSCP, previously part of the UWMP, is now a separate document. As an urban water supplier, PWD is required by the California’s Urban Water Management Act to prepare and adopt an UWMP at least every five years.

“The UWMP is our plan for evaluating and comparing our water supply and reliability to existing and projected water demands,” said PWD

Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson Jr. “We have been working on the plans for a year. They will serve as our blueprints moving forward.”

To meet state requirements, PWD’s UWMP details water supply planning in five-year increments for the next 25 years, more than the state’s required 20 years. The plan also identifies and quantifies existing and projected water supplies and water supply opportunities, including

use of recycled water, for existing and future demands.

According to the 2020 UWMP, PWD’s current water demand is about 17,200 acre-feet annually for a population of about 126,000. By 2045, population is expected to rise to about 153,000 with water demands at 26,250 acre-feet. A big change that is expected to take place in

the water supply in the next 25 years is the substantially increased use of recycled water. This will help reduce reliance on imported water, particularly in drought years.

By adopting the WSCP, the Board has a new set of water shortage stages that address the need for conservation during drought conditions. At its next meeting on June 28, the Board will consider adopting Stage 2 of the WSCP, which will implement mandatory reductions of 15% for all customers. The implementation would trigger a drought factor that reduces the Tier 2 outdoor allocation to 85% of normal. Water use that exceeds Tier 2 would fall into the more costly Tiers 3-5.

To view the plans and for more information about water-saving tips, visit PWD’s website at palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–