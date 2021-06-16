Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall focusing on veterans

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. that will focus on issues and challenges facing the veteran community.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Saacha Gates Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Antelope Valley Vet Center.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting. For free local and regional mental health resources for kids and their families, visit the City’s mental health resource page at https://cityofpalmdale.org/987/Mental-Health-Resources .

“Each day on average 22 veterans commit suicide, which tragically impacts not only their families, but their communities as well,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “With this town hall, the city of Palmdale continues our commitment and focus on the mental health needs of our community, especially for our veterans.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety or depression, or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

