Palmdale invites public participation in upcoming general plan meetings

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting public participation for a series of virtual joint General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) and public meetings this summer on specific policy topics, including housing, safety, health, and public facilities (schools, libraries, recreation).

Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks with the General Plan team, ask questions, and provide comments during the virtual meetings.

To sign up for the virtual meetings, visit Palmdale2045.org.

All meetings will take place via Zoom, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting dates and topics are as follows.

Thursday, June 17 – Safety, infrastructure, and hazards

Wednesday, June 30 – Resilience, sustainability, and climate change

Thursday, July 15 – Land use, mobility, and housing – part 1

Wednesday, July 28 – Land use, mobility, and housing – part 2

Thursday, August 5 – Economic development and military readiness

Wednesday, August 11 – Health, environmental justice, equity, parks and public facilities

Requests for ASL and Spanish language translation will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. Send your request to generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

“Last winter and spring, we received community input on the Preferred Land Use Alternative which will be the basis of the updated General Plan Land Use Map,” said Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton. “Now, the General Plan Team is preparing draft policies—called policy frameworks—that are an interim step in the General Plan Update process before drafting the elements, or chapters, for the General Plan. Ultimately the General Plan will serve as a compass for decision-makers and will shape the future of the City.”

For more information, visit www.Palmdale2045.org , contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

