The masks can come off for fully vaccinated people in most situations after COVID-19 health restrictions are lifted Tuesday, June 15, but that is not the case for people suffering from cancer and immune deficiencies.
“They are afraid they will be mocked,” said Dr. James Berenson, medical and science director of the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in West Hollywood.
Berenson told City News Service that cancer patients undergoing immune- suppressing treatments and those with autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus need to remain masked — even if they have been fully vaccinated — when out with other people.
“Through no fault of their own, they get vaccinated but can’t form a response,” said Berenson, who is researching whether some coronavirus vaccines might work better than others, or whether these patients need more or higher doses, or gamma globulin treatments with COVID-19 antibodies to help protect them from infection.
“When you see people whose cancer is under control die of Covid, it’s frustrating,” he said.
Immune-compromised patients are urged to wear masks to protect themselves, but masks were an effective way of preventing people who didn’t know they had Covid from spreading it.
“The paradox is that the people least likely to wear a mask are the people least likely to have been vaccinated,” Berenson said. “I don’t know why it has become such a political statement when it should be a health statement.”
Berenson is urging his patients to continue to wear masks in public and get periodic COVID antibody tests after they are vaccinated to monitor their level of protection.
He urges healthy people to be mindful of the concerns of people with compromised immune systems and understand the COVID-19 threat could continue in the form of evolving variants that may be more difficult to control.
6 comments for "People who still need to wear masks fear ridicule after Tuesday"
Beecee says
Rightfully so.
Claire says
I will wear my mask wherever it is required so as not to offend.
P.P. says
Yet they didn’t wear a mask before this during the flu season. What changed? Have cloth masks suddenly become more effective?
How many cases of fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19?
BULL S@#T says
A lot of people have died after getting the shots I’m not a guinea pig and I’m not satisfying some sick ignorant politician or in scientists it has money invested in pharmaceuticals
Healthy and Courteous. says
As long as cashiers and the employees who gather up the shopping carts from supermarket parking lots wear masks, I will.
It’s a courtesy. No one has to wonder when they see me wearing one even though I’ve had my 2 Modernas in March.
Salty says
A personal medical decision for a legal adult is not a “Political decision”. No matter the thought process or lack of thought process it is a personal decision. Just look at the high number of medical professionals making the decision NOT to be vaccinated. They may be more knowledgeable in the field but it is still a personal decision. Most people it would seem do not manage their lives strictly by politics even tho many wish they would.