Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley crash ID’d

ANTELOPE VALLEY – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday night after his bike rear ended another motorcycle on the Aerospace (14) Highway in the Antelope Valley.

He was 59-year-old Darryl Hatcher of La Canada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:49 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on the southbound Aerospace Highway just south of Avenue A, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

Hatcher was riding a 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite when his bike hit the back of a 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the CHP said.

Both motorcycles overturned, causing both riders to be ejected. Hatcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the other biker, a 47-year-old man from Los Angeles, to Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.

Both southbound and northbound lanes were shut down with southbound traffic diverted off at Avenue A, Kimball said. Northbound lanes were reopened at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, June 13, according to the CHP.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

